Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.01

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.
Shares of CEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 543,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,676. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.88.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile
Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.