Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.01

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of CEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 543,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,676. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.