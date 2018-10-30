Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Sprague Resources worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $741.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 236.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

