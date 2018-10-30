Spotify (SPOT) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.09% of Spotify worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $135.51 and a 12-month high of $198.99.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

