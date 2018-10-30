SportsCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SportsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.02460386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003086 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SportsCoin Profile

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin . SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com

Buying and Selling SportsCoin

SportsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

