Speed Commerce (SPDC) versus ScanSource (SCSC) Critical Review

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Speed Commerce and ScanSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.85 billion 0.25 $33.15 million $3.11 11.97

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A ScanSource 0.86% 9.23% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Speed Commerce and ScanSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 2 0 3.00

ScanSource has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Speed Commerce has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ScanSource beats Speed Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

