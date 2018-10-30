SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 216.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.87. 57,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,012. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

