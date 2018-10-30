SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $263.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

