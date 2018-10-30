SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,124,129 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 28th total of 60,151,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,315,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,595,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,791,000 after purchasing an additional 759,575 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,979,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,522,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,360,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,700,000 after buying an additional 449,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,360,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,243,000 after buying an additional 1,472,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1751 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

