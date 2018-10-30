Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.
Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.45.
In other Spartan Motors news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 145,995 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 211,526 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 282,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
