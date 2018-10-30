Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.85 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 145,995 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 211,526 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 282,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

