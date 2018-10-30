South Street Advisors LLC Has $13.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 43.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,285.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.