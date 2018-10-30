Soniq Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Soniq has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Soniq has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $19,663.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soniq token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Soniq alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00056435 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Soniq Profile

Soniq (SONIQ) is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,020 tokens. The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com . The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soniq

Soniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.