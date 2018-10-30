Solaris Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Solaris has a market cap of $3.96 million and $15,579.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00040060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, OOOBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.02403798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00641648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00023953 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015469 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,571,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,221 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

