Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.47. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Group set a $29.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,553,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

