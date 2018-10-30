SOL Capital Management CO Has $593,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 328,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,454,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4504 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

