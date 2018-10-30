Snap (SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

SNAP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -2.59. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $96,888.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,818.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $16,073,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,400,642 shares in the company, valued at $860,404,785.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,537,229 shares of company stock worth $38,854,241.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Snap by 171.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Snap by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 87.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,981,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snap by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,014,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

