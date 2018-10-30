SmartFinancial’s (SMBK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMBK. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, insider William L. Yoder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Beaumont Wicks bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

