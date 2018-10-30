SM Energy (SM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.03.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

