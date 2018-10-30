Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.50.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.28 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$39.18.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of C$143.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.39 million.

In other news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$82,152.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

