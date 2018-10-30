SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) CFO Matthew J. Diliberto Sells 3,967 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.32. 1,071,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 136.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $2,183,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

