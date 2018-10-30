Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 43,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,259.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,797,600 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.