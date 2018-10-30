Six Flags Entertainment Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.03 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

SIX stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,588,000 after buying an additional 201,773 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,419,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,554,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 49,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,789,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,389,000 after buying an additional 282,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $898,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

