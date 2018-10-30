Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

SSD traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 404,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,270. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $143,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

