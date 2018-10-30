Simmons First National (SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,539,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 979,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 228,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,381,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 610,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

