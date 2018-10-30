SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.55). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverBow Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of SilverBow Resources worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.