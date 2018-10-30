Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

