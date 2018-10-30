Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 54.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 179,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 188.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 345,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $525,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,313 shares in the company, valued at $507,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $151,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,015,797. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

