Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Director Buys $118,750.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director William T. Donovan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,581.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silgan stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,207,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 330,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,538,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,420,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,116,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,787,000 after buying an additional 233,162 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,102,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after buying an additional 480,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,088,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after buying an additional 212,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

