Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 55,499 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 73,998.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,588,000 after buying an additional 102,234 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,381,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,515,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,263,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,124,000 after buying an additional 600,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,386,000 after buying an additional 366,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,900 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

