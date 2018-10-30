Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.78. Sientra has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

