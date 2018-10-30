Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Commerzbank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.50 ($152.91).

SIE traded down €0.96 ($1.12) on Tuesday, reaching €100.62 ($117.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,341,907 shares. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

