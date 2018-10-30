Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Increases By 2.0%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,254,669 shares, a growth of 2.0% from the September 28th total of 159,072,458 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,325,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Rite Aid by 5,513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

