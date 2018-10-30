Short Interest in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Declines By 39.9%

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,715 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 28th total of 595,093 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,785,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,024,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NITE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 price objective on Nightstar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Nightstar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nightstar Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nightstar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NITE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $302.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

