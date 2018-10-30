Short Interest in Kroger Co (KR) Declines By 10.0%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,375,670 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 28th total of 45,977,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,058,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,575 shares of company stock worth $1,044,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,478 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,831 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,485,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,865 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.