Short Interest in Ford Motor (F) Increases By 10.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,625,751 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 28th total of 117,865,540 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,301,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 45.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 115,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,203,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 464,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $2,440,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

