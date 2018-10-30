Short Interest in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) Declines By 75.3%

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,306 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the September 28th total of 733,631 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.