Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total transaction of $234,327.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

