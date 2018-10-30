Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stake in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,706. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $401,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $88,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803,422 shares of company stock valued at $159,545,334 in the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

