Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 969,312.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,711,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Criteo by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,007,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after buying an additional 246,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Criteo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $191,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. MED reduced their target price on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 84,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,850. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

