ShadowCash (SDC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002299 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ShadowCash Coin Profile

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io . The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

