Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

