Semler Scientific (SMLR) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Lake Street Capital Analysts

Lake Street Capital set a $40.00 target price on Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a PE ratio of -112.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
In related news, VP Daniel E. Conger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases.
