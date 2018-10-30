Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.12 $179.67 million $0.20 18.70 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $32.11 billion 5.87 $11.64 billion $2.17 16.74

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 5 4 0 0 1.44 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 1 7 0 2.88

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Risk and Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 4.72% 2.28% 1.30% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 34.38% 22.57% 17.01%

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in Taiwan, the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

