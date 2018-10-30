Selfiecoin (SLFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Selfiecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Selfiecoin has a total market cap of $8,322.00 and $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00148561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00240642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.59 or 0.09817194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfiecoin Coin Profile

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin

Selfiecoin Coin Trading

Selfiecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfiecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

