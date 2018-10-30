Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

