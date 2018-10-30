Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY18 guidance at $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 39,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $816,896.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,103,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 891,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,434 shares of company stock worth $2,081,272. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.