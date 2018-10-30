Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Select Income REIT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 23,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. Select Income REIT has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Select Income REIT’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIR. BidaskClub raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

