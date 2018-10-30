Select Income REIT (SIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SIR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 48,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. Select Income REIT has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Select Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.38%.

SIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

