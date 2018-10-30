Select Bancorp (SLCT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. purchased 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,895 shares of company stock worth $71,938 over the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.