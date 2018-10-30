Select Bancorp (SLCT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.
In other news, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. purchased 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,895 shares of company stock worth $71,938 over the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.