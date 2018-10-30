Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX)

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lilis Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Capital downgraded Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities assumed coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lilis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

LLEX opened at $2.63 on Monday. Lilis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Lilis Energy had a negative return on equity of 419.18% and a negative net margin of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 4,700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,757 shares during the last quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP now owns 3,135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 765,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 117,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $555,525.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,524,380.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of Lilis Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,850 and have sold 7,181,832 shares valued at $35,189,197.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

