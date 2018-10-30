Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.05. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

